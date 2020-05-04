Proposals for two new apartment buildings that would offer a total of 240 units at either end of Penticton will be presented to council Tuesday, along with a possible solution to a local company’s concerns about Ellis Creek’s future restoration.
The biggest of the proposed residential developments is a six-storey, 165-unit building slated to go in at 3352 Hemlock Street at the south end of Penticton on an empty lot beside the Alysen Place condominiums.
The new building would be about 200 metres west of the Skaha Towers project.
Council will be asked to issue a development permit, plus a development variance permit for a minor amendment to amenity space for the developer, the name of which is not revealed in agenda documents.
“The intent of this development permit area is to create sensitive transitions in scale and density by addressing issues such as privacy, landscape retention and neighbourliness,” city planner Nicole Capewell writes in her report to council.
“The proposed development demonstrates a strong conformance with the applicable development permit guidelines.”
The other major apartment project on council’s agenda is a five-storey, 75-unit development proposed for 285 Westminster Avenue.
The subject property, which is a paved, empty lot at the corner of Brunswick Street, has seen a variety of uses and rezonings in recent years. It last operated as a car dealership several years ago.
Kelowna-based Mission Group is seeking a development variance permit to increase the maximum number of off-street small-car parking spaces from 25% to 44%.
Capewell says in her report that such a variance is “reasonable.”
In its letter to council, Mission Group says the ground floor will be commercial space, with four storeys of rental apartments above.
“The building is designed to be ‘timeless,’ using traditional architectural details with modern forms. The intention is to meld with the character of Westminster and Brunswick streets, while extending the new context of modern industrial breweries and shops that have recently emerged in the area,” says Mission Group.
Meanwhile, the thorny issue of Ellis Creek restoration appears to have been sorted out for now.
Cantex approached council in March to warn that plans for flood mitigation and restoration through its 64-acre property at the east end of Okanagan Avenue would gobble up land, undermining the economics of a planned 30-lot industrial park and 43-lot residential area.
The proposal going to council Tuesday calls for adoption of the Ellis Creek Master Plan, but with a few built-in caveats for Cantex.
Terms of the arrangement call for the company to have a pair of reports completed that will help determine required setbacks from the creek. Both documents would be submitted to the city and B.C. government for approval.
Then, if Cantex does go ahead with the subdivision, the city will spend $165,000 for new predesign work to address the company’s concerns as best as possible.
“The predesign will allow the city to work with Cantex and regulators to determine how to best address the flood protection and environmental enhancement work on Ellis Creek and the Cantex subdivision,” Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, writes in his report to council.
Council heard in October that restoring a five-kilometre section of Ellis Creek starting in the Cantex area and running downstream to the Okanagan River will cost at least $30 million and take decades to complete.
The creek took a beating during the floods of 2017 and 2018, leaving the banks unstable in places, sediment piles in some spots and erosion in others.
Fearing future flooding would do even more damage, and unsure how to proceed, the city hired consulting firm Stantec to draw up a master plan for restoration. There is no funding earmarked for the work.
Other items on council’s agenda include approval of various COVID-19 relief measures decided during a special meeting in late April.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and will be conducted via videoconference, which can be viewed at www.penticton.ca.