New airline, hotel a sign of good things to come in Penticton?

Two seemingly unrelated announcements earlier this month are both part of a larger strategy to reinvigorate Penticton, according to one of the deals’ architects.
“Through a lot of the economic development work the city’s done over the last few years, we’ve definitely identified tourism, events, arts and culture, the SOEC as a big priority, not only from an employment perspective, but also from (the perspective of) a wider community benefit,” said Anthony Haddad, the municipality’s general manager of community services.
Those efforts started paying off Dec. 10, when Mundi Hotel Enterprises announced its intention to put up a high-end hotel on a city-owned lot adjacent to the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The good news continued Dec. 11, when Pacific Coastal Airlines announced it will start offering daily flights between Penticton and Vancouver, effective Jan. 11 – the same day Air Canada ends service on the route indefinitely.
While the pending arrival of Pacific Coastal is a positive for the South Okanagan in general, the new hotel is of particular help to the city-owned convention centre, operators of which have long warned it’s losing business because of the lack of quality accommodations nearby.
With the end goal of boosting convention business in mind, the city earlier this year put out a call for expressions of interest for 903 Vernon Ave. and proactively relaxed development guidelines related to increase lot coverage and move some parking off-site.
And, as part of its deal with Mundi Hotel Enterprises, the city will sell the site to the Kamloops-based company for $1.5 million – about the same as the municipality paid for it in 2015 – and spend $600,000 on a pedestrian linkage between the convention centre and new hotel, which is tentatively set to open in late 2023.
Haddad said a handful of hotel developers came out of the woodwork during the EOI process, and he’s optimistic the Mundi project will face some competition nearby.
“You really need that tourist accommodation stock to be there to support these larger scale conventions, events and live acts when they come to the community,” said Haddad.
That’s assuming they come back in the post-pandemic era, which Haddad and Mundi Hotel Enterprises believes they will.
“I personally have struggled with the notion that we’re going to see large public gatherings and meetings be a thing of the past. I believe that we’ll see some permanent behaviour change for a small number of people and businesses, but that the vast majority will once again see the value of physical connectivity and in-person experiences,” Tyson Andrykew, the company’s vice-president of sales and marketing, said in an email.
“My hope is that through the extensive debriefing of this pandemic by our national and provincial leaders, that we’ll be better prepared to fight these sorts of outbreaks in the future and that the public’s confidence in things like meetings, events, and gatherings can be restored.”
The new hotel will be the company’s fourth property in the South Okanagan, alongside Coast hotels in Oliver and Osoyoos, plus the Fairfield Marriott Hotel it opened this past summer on Eckhardt Avenue in Penticton.
“Our group is generally excited about Penticton and the surrounding area because we see it as a great place to invest. The summer and peak season demand in the area continues to be strong, and we feel that by introducing new product to the city that we can also see sustainable business during the shoulder season,” said Andrykew.
Plus, the company had a “very positive experience” working with city staff while developing the Fairfield, “which makes the decision to invest further an easy one,” added Andrykew.
Pacific Coastal is similarly bullish on Penticton and the South Okanagan, and finally saw its opening when Air Canada announced its impending departure and further “regionalization” of its services, according to president Quentin Smith.
“In this case, Kelowna has been chosen as the Okanagan ‘hub’ for Air Canada. As much as Penticton may be viewed as a ‘secondary’ airport by Air Canada, this is exactly where Pacific Coastal Airlines sees themselves as a ‘fit’ and has had success in expanding our network the past 25 years,” Smith said in an email.
“The Okanagan continues to grow as a desired travel destination as well as a lifestyle choice for many people who are choosing to move from larger city centers. Penticton, as well as the surrounding area, has a population base which clearly can support air transportation within its community.”
And although Air Canada suggested passenger volumes had fallen too far to keep running the service, Smith said Pacific Coastal, which already serves 15 airports across B.C., operates more efficiently.
“Pacific Coastal’s success lies in the fact that we can provide service with smaller aircraft which best fit the current market demand,” explained Smith, noting the company will start service with a 19-seat Beechcraft 1900D, but can put a 34-seat Saab 340B on the route if needed or add extra flights.
Smith acknowledged there’s a possibility Air Canada will someday resume service to Penticton, so his company will do everything it can in the meantime to build a loyal following here.
“Our longer term goal is to continue to develop support of the community and establish a market which will choose Pacific Coastal as the preferred carrier regardless of whether Air Canada reinstates service,” said Smith.
“We need to expect that at some point they will return to the community. In the meantime, Pacific Coastal will work at identifying and strengthening our niche in Penticton with the full desire to provide and grow air service to Penticton for many years to come.”
Pacific Coastal isn’t receiving any financial incentives from local taxpayers, according to Haddad, but the company will feature prominently in city-led efforts to promote the airport that are slated to begin early next year.
“We’re going to be working with them closely as we develop the new website for the airport and obviously through our marketing channels… we’ll be looking at assisting on the marketing side of the things,” explained Haddad. “That’s not only for Pacific Coastal Airlines, but also WestJet and any other carriers that come in and out of the airport.”
Also on tap for early next year is a broader review of the city’s north gateway, which roughly encompasses Riverside Drive, Highway 97 and Westminster Avenue in and around the SOEC campus and towards downtown.
“We have a lot of larger parcels of land around the SOEC that are either owned by the city or are privately owned that really deserve a comprehensive assessment around the potential for the area,” said Haddad.