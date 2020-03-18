A dedicated call centre has been set up by the City of Penticton to field questions about impacts on services and programming as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The centre, which is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, can be reached at 250-490-2345.
The city has also opened its Emergency Operations Centre as a precaution.
“In the event that further actions are required locally, our activated EOC will ensure we’re in a strong position to respond in a fast, co-ordinated and joint manner that supports the health and safety of our community,” said fire Chief Larry Watkinson, who also serves as EOC director, said in a press release.