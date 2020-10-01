Karla Kozakevich and Doug Holmes have picked up some new titles: chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District board.
They were acclaimed to the positions in an unusual election Thursday, which was prompted by the previous chair and vice-chair, Petra Veintimilla and Toni Boot, both taking leaves to run in the provincial election.
Composition of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District board is identical to that of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board, on which Kozakevich and Holmes also serve as chair and vice-chair.
Their new positions run through Nov. 5, when both boards are slated to hold their annual elections of chairs and vice-chairs.
Thursday’s election was made even more unusual by the fact most of the board was attending via videoconference, meaning what is normally a secret ballot was staged in the open.
“I’m afraid for this interim election, you’re going to have to show me your colours and who you’re voting for,” RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell said to laughter.
Boot is on leave from her position as Summerland mayor to run as a New Democrat in the Penticton riding, while Veintimilla is away from her job as an Oliver town councillor to represent the Liberals in Boundary-Similkameen.