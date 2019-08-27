Two cannabis shops planned for Oliver now have the town’s blessing.
Council at its meeting Monday voted unanimously to register its support for the two proposals with the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Branch.
Bluewater Cannabis intends to operate out of a 500-square-foot space at 6341 Main St. It would employ four to six people with operating hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a report presented by Randy Houle, the town’s director of development services.
The shop filed 41 form letters of support, while the town also received four other feedback forms: two in favour and two against.
The other proposal is for a BC Cannabis store operated by the provincial government at 225-5717 Main St. in the Southwinds Crossing mall. It would employ six to 12 people with a starting wage of $21 an hour, and operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The town received no feedback regarding the proposal.
Three other proposed cannabis shops in Oliver are also currently in the licensing process: Higher Path, 5859 Main St.; Interior Cannabis, 6324 Main St.; and Tumble Weedz, 6276 Main St.
Just two licensed cannabis shops have opened in the South Okanagan so far, both of them in Penticton.
