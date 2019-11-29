Penticton city staff has proposed $400,000 of new money in the 2020 budget should be spent on community safety, with over half of those funds committed to expanding RCMP numbers.
In a presentation to staff, Friday, chief financial officer Jim Bauer said Penticton RCMP is looking to add one more body to its police force, as well as the addition of a digital media field triage.
The DMFT role focuses on the analysis of digital and mobile devices, a major contribution in persecuting those involved in serious crimes by accessing evidence on personal devices and offline storage.
Adding a new police officer and a DMFT member would cost taxpayers $246,000.
Community safety was one of the many items on city council’s wish list, submitted to staff in early October and said by Bauer to be “something new that we introduced for the budget this year.”
Councillors submitted 20 notice of motions, nine of which were endorsed by council. Four were incorporated into the 2020 budget and five sent back to council with additional information and analysis, with the option for them to be returned to staff with direction and consideration for the future.
Bauer proposes a 2.9% tax increase, which sits significantly lower than last year’s 3.9%.
Of that, 2% would cover inflation and the last .9% would be committed to covering council’s wish-list items, including community safety, design and asset and amenity management, for a total of approximately $1.1 million.
A homeowner with a property valued at $500,000 or more would see their taxes increase approximately $73 annually.
It’s a competitive increase when comparing residential taxes to other municipalities, said Bauer, adding business tax in the community sits at nearly one per cent lower than the provincial average.
Business tax at 1.91%, would bump taxes for commercial properties assessed at $1.1 million or more up by approximately $869 annually.
Inflation and non-discretionary items will push the city’s expenses up to approximately $850,000 of the $50.6 million expected in spending.
Just over $10 million is expected to be spent on RCMP services, approximately $7 million on transportation and nearly $9 million on general government.
The city received 44 grant requests and four partnership proposals, both of which came at a proposed cost of approximately $1.1 million. The 2020 budget as allotted $586,000, with Bauer saying consideration will be made for those “which bring the greatest value to the community.”
