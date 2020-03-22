Almost all programs and services provided by the Penticton Indian Band have been suspended, following the declaration of a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our community is a microcosm of the national landscape and we are taking these steps to support our health teams in managing the current crisis,” Chief Chad Eneas said in a press release.
“We care deeply about the health and safety of our members and to do that our government body is maintaining essential services to ensure this happens. We have also worked with provincial and federal ministries to address the enhanced risk in multi-generational homes, which limits the ability to apply social distancing safeguards.”
Essential services are still being offered by PIB staff, who are working remotely where possible.