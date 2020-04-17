Summerland has become the latest Okanagan community to shed a substantial portion of its municipal workforce in order to cut costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced late Thursday it has cut 28 positions, equal to a 26% reduction in staffing.
However, three management positions and 11 part-time jobs at the aquatic centre are the only permanent cuts. Twelve other full-time employees have been temporarily laid off through the end of August, while two vacant positions will not be filled.
“Like any business, the District of Summerland’s operations and organizational structure rely on revenues from our customers—business licences, development fees, utility payments, property taxes, user fees and much more,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
“The global COVID-19 crisis will have a significant impact on the District’s operations and our community, resulting in the need to reduce costs to meet revised revenue projections. In addition to the organizational changes, senior management has identified reductions in capital projects. Council plans to use the resulting surplus to reduce the financial burden being experienced by Summerland residents and businesses.”