Thankfully, a Penticton doctor’s upcoming move will only take him to a different part of the city.
Dr. David Dutchman announced Thursday that effective July 1, he’s relocating his family medicine practice to Peach City Medical Clinic at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
His currently practices at 725 Carmi Ave.
“I look forward to working at this new modern location that will offer collegiate support and the benefit of a fully computerized medical system, as well as the potential for future video telehealth consultations to assist keeping everyone safe during an uncertain future,” Dr. Dutchman said in a press release Thursday.