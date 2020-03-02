Rich Coleman, who graduated from Pen-Hi in 1971 before going on to a lengthy career in provincial politics has announced he will not seek re-election.
Coleman was first elected as the B.C. Liberal MLA for Fort Langley-Aldergrove in 1996 and was re-elected five more times, most recently as the MLA for the newly created Langley East riding in 2017.
Coleman wrote on Facebook that he chose Feb. 29 to announce the decision because it was the 24th anniversary of his original nomination as a candidate.
He held a number of cabinet positions, including minister of public safety and solicitor general, minister of housing and social development, minister of energy and mines, minister of housing and social development and minister of forests and range.
Coleman also served as deputy premier and stepped into the role of interim leader of the Opposition until the party could choose a new leader following Christy Clark's resignation.
He says he'll continue to represent his riding at the legislature until the next provincial election, slated for 2021.