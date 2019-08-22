Car show season is drawing to close, meaning an event set for Saturday in Okanagan Falls could be your last chance to enjoy some sunshine and well-cared-for automobiles.
The seventh annual Shriners Show & Shine will take over Kenyon Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re planning for 100 cars and I think it’s – if I say so myself – a really good show,” said Geoff Walter Hughes, one of the organizers.
“Ours is probably one of the last of many (car shows), especially in the South Okanagan.”
Besides the beautiful vehicles, there will also draws, a silent auction and barbecue. Admission is free for spectators.
Those entering the show will pay $20 to register, and receive a goodie bag and dash plaque for their efforts, plus a chance to get in on the best-of awards. All proceeds go the Shriners, the mission of which is to look after the costs associated with obtaining medical care for kids in need.
Walther Hughes, whose 1938 Chevrolet street rod will be on display, said the composition of the show is anyone’s guess right up until the last car rolls in.
“We get a couple cars from over Midway area every year…. Sometimes we get a few from the Lower Mainland. We’ve also had a few from Sechelt,” he added.
“It’s amazing how word gets out.”
