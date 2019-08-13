A body was recovered from Okanagan Lake near Kelowna's Gyro Beach on Saturday morning.
Police were assisted in an ongoing operation by a sonar expert who travelled to Kelowna from Utah. The body was found in about 170 feet of water, 500 metres from shore.
The BC Coroner's Service and police are working to positively identify the remains.
Police did not release any further information.
Zygmunt Janiewicz went missing in mid-May while kayaking on the lake in the area where the remains were found. Janiewicz was 71.
His family started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for a privately-funded search for Janiewicz' body. "Police search was conducted, however, more specialized equipment is needed," the family stated on the Go Fund Me page, which as of Sunday has drawn $8,435 in donations.
Janiewicz has been providing 24-hour care for his wife Maria, who has dementia.
