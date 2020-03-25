A moratorium put in place by the provincial government will protect renters from eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday all current and future evictions have been suspended until “this crisis has passed.”
“There will be some exceptions of course,” he elaborated. “But by in large, if you’re at home, you’re a good landlord, you’re a good tenant, you’ll be able to continue that relationship well into the future.”
Landlords of tenants struggling to pay their rent will receive up to $500 a month in assistance, delivered through BC Housing for the next four months.
“It’s the best way to deliver this program,” said Horgan. “This supplemental renters’ rebate will be there to help people … get through the coming months.
“If you can pay your rent, you should pay your rent. This fund is there to help those people who are in genuine distress.”
A rental freeze has been put in place, preventing landlords from increasing rent.
“I want (tenants) to be absolutely, absolutely certain that the government is here to help you,” Horgan said.