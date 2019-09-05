Developers who need to spend their way out of a parking crunch may soon see the cost of the privilege more than double.
For decades, the City of Penticton has allowed developers working in certain zones – the downtown is excluded – to get out of building the required number of parking spaces for their projects in exchange for a $6,000 cash payment for each foregone stall.
The money goes into a pair of reserve accounts, one for new off-street parking and the other for alternative transportation.
But with the cost of building new parking stalls now well above $6,000, city staff recommended council up the cash-in-lieu price to $20,000.
Fearing that would discourage some developers, council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise the cost halfway to $13,000.
Coun. Frank Regehr, who initially argued in favour of the $20,000 recommendation, said the recent conversion of the old Greyhound site cost $24,000 per stall, while two parkades in Kelowna came with a price tag of $40,000 per stall.
Penticton will eventually have to build a downtown parkade, he continued, and the city ought to have some money socked away for it.
“If we don’t set money aside, we’ll be going to the taxpayer and saying, ‘It’s your problem to fund the need for the downtown parking,” said Regehr.
Coun. Campbell Watt argued against the hike to $20,000, suggesting it would discourage development downtown where the city encourages it most.
“Wouldn’t we be better off focusing on alternative transportation – ebikes, biking, better buses, etc. – rather than continuously giving in to the entitlement of free parking, which is ultimately what we do every day?” said Watt.
Mayor John Vassilaki countered that the price hike may in fact just encourage developers to reduce the size of their buildings and include sufficient parking in their projects.
The policy amendment still requires approval from council and the Ministry of Transportation
