Celebrity chef Ned Bell is among four new owners of the Naramata Heritage Inn.
Bell, along with Kate Colley, Paul Hollands and Maria Wiesner, will operate the landmark as the Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership, the group announced this week.
“I’ve had the good fortune to work around the globe in my 30-year career as a chef and culinary ambassador,” Bell said in a press release.
“I’ve experienced many of the world’s finest food and wine regions. The Okanagan is the equal to any of them. We are so excited about the opportunity to invest and build our future here.”
Bell cut his teeth on the fine-dining scene in Vancouver, before going on to open his own restaurants in Calgary and Kelowna. He has appeared on numerous cooking shows, including “Iron Chef Canada,” and opened restaurants in Kelowna and Calgary.
Colley, who’s married to Bell, is a publicist; Wiesner is a landscaping specialist; and Hollands is the retired CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada.
The new owners intend to showcase local growers, wineries and artisans on their menus.
The Naramata Heritage Inn was built on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake by community founder J.M. Robinson in 1907. It features 12 period-style rooms, along with a restaurant and bar. In recent years, it has flipped through a series of different operators, who struggled to make a go of it in the tourist-dependent community.