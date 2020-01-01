Angels among us Jan 1, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:Anonymous: $50Anonymous: $250Judy Pratt: $200 Pat & Shannon: $250Total to date: $42,258 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Herald Individual Contribution Angel Annual Campaign Judy Pratt Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPenticton Grinch behind barsSOEC parking problem solved?Coyote Cruises ends bid for 20-year leaseWinter wallop expected to miss S. OkanaganCan you ID him?Final farewells: Prominent Okanagan residents who passed away in 2019Late night crash near Antler's Beach in Peachland closes highwayNew Year's events in the South Okanagan'Yotes tap Penticton product Rigby to coachVoting open for Newsmaker of the Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Online Poll What do topics do you think The Herald could do a better job covering? You voted: Health Crime Seniors issues Civic governance Good-news stories Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Jan 8 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 8 Music Bingo / Wing Wednesday Wed, Jan 8, 2020 Jan 9 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Thu, Jan 9, 2020 Jan 10 French conversation Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10 Medieval Feast Fri, Jan 10, 2020 Jan 11 Falun Gong Meditation Class Sat, Jan 11, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Angels among us Alarm Box Cougny keeps TC Auto rolling Montreal airport refuellers to resume negotiation process tomorrow Brrrave swimmers take chilly plunge Trucker accuses union of disobeying injunction in Regina refinery strike
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.