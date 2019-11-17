There is a new president at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 in Penticton.
Dan Coyle, a former zone commander, was elected president of the branch for a one-year term, Saturday. He replaces Bob Sudbury.
Others elected were Timothy Shewan, vice-president; Teresa Coburn, secretary; Al McNeil, treasurer; and Marina Ashley, Kelly Davies, Roseann Holomay, Jason Malott and Sudbury as executive members.
Each position, except treasurer, required an election.
The Legion is now located at 257 Brunswick Street. For more information on becoming a member, phone 250-482-2882.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.