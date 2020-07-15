Parents are understandably nervous about signing up their kids to go back on the ice this fall, says the president of the Penticton Minor Hockey Association, but the organization is doing everything it can to guard players’ safety in the COVID-19 era.
“We feel really positive about it,” Kara Ouellette said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“I think it’s really important for kids’ well-being to be on the ice and return to some form of normalcy. It’s going to be different, that’s for sure, but it doesn’t have to be a negative.”
Ouellette said the season is slated to start the week of Sept. 14 with practices only. The youngest age groups will be limited to 12 players on the ice at a time, plus coaches and helpers. Older age groups will be permitted more players because they require fewer coaches and helpers.
If the pandemic is held in check, officials hope to see players gradually transition to close-contact drills, scrimmages and eventually games against regional opponents.
“Minor hockey’s going to look different, obviously, but our goal is for it to be as normal as possible given the pandemic,” said Ouellette.
She applauded the Okanagan Hockey Group for lending PMHA help with its COVID-19 precautions, and noted the association is also receiving guidance from B.C. Hockey and viaSport, plus colleagues in other sports, like baseball, which have resumed operations.
PMHA is planning on running rep teams as per usual, but hasn’t scheduled tryouts yet.
Regular registration numbers are way down this year – about 40% of normal – with a July 31 deadline to sign up so the organization can tell the City of Penticton how much ice time it needs.
Ouellette said the association realizes basic registration fees, which start at $125 and go up to $425 for the oldest kids, may be difficult for some families, so it offers payment plans and there are opportunities for grants from several charitable organizations. Refunds will be offered if the season has to be cancelled.
Some of PMHA’s sponsors have also been hurt by the pandemic, so the association is looking for additional assistance from the business community this season.
For more information, visit www.pentictonminorhockey.com.