SUMMERLAND — One night every year, gravesites of veterans buried in the region’s four cemeteries are lit by a single candle.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was cancelled last spring and instead moved to the eve of Wednesday’s Legion Remembrance Day ceremonies.
Just before dusk Tuesday, as light snow fell, a small group of Legion members and volunteers gathered at Canyon View Cemetery to lay the lit candles on the final resting place of more than 300 veterans.
“To see all of those candles burning overnight, I find quite inspirational. When you look everywhere through the cemetery, everywhere you look there’s a candle burning,” said Summerland Legion past-president John Dorn.
“For me personally it just signifies how many young fellows answered the call of duty and faced horrible conditions for the lifestyle that we all enjoy today.”
After the candles were placed, Jim Redding stood among the graves and played The Last Post and Reveille. Those gathered then observed a moment of silence as the snowflakes continued to fall.
Wednesday morning, under cloudy skies, the scene switched to the Summerland Legion where a private service took place.
At the same time at Memorial Park — where the ceremony usually takes place — about 100 people gathered, many placing their poppies at the cenotaph.
The special guest at at the Legion’s ceremony was surviving Second World War veteran Richard Dudley (‘Dick’) Clements who was also a member of the colour guard.
When he joined the Royal Navy at the tender age of 17, Clements, now 93, was well versed in the horrors or war and ever-present threat of death.
All these years later, he vividly recalls sitting in the special room downstairs of their home in the Birmingham, England suburb of Bournville, as the bombs exploded around them.