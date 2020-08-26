VICTORIA - There were 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C. between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday and no deaths.
The provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said there were now 896 active cases of the disease, with 21 of those cases being treated in hospital including seven in intensive care.
She said there were 2,730 people being monitored in isolation who had potentially been exposed to the virus. So far in B.C. 5,304 people have tested positive for the disease and 203 people have died.
“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,699 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,795 in the Fraser Health region, 170 in the Island Health region, 429 in the Interior Health region, 133 in the Northern Health region and 78 cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” Henry said.
“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.”
On Tuesday night, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported five more B.C. flights to and from international and domestic cities had been added to a COVID-19 exposure list.
The five latest flights were Aug 12 on Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver, Aug 14 on WestJet 196, Victoria to Calgary, Aug 17 on Air Canada 106, Vancouver to Toronto, Row 20 to 26, Aug 18 on Air Canada 007, Vancouver to Hong Kong, Row 21 to 27 and on Aug 21 on KLM 681 from Amsterdam to Vancouver.
On Wednesday, Vancouver Coastal Health asked anyone who visited Banter Room, at 1039 Mainland St., in Yaletown on Aug. 20-22 during operating hours to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.