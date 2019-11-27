Discovery House is hoping to shed light on stigma surrounding addiction by brightening up the recovery home with the help of local donations.
The Shed the Light on Addiction Campaign will kick off Dec. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at 633 Winnipeg St., with hot drinks, fresh baking and lighting up of Discovery House.
Christmas bulbs will be sold for $10 each or strands of 25 for $250 each, but for those who can’t make the event, donations will be accepted from now until Dec. 31.
Donations over $20 will receive a tax receipt and any donation made in memory of an individual will come with a commemorative plaque.
An additional $10 donation comes with a Shed the Light Campaign flashlight pen.
Donations can be made in person with cash, cheque, credit card or money order or by telephone at 250-462-1388. They can also be made online at www.canadahelps.org or by etransfer to prrs@shaw.ca.
