The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

11:11 a.m. Evergreen Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.

12:54 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.

2:28 p.m. Pollock Terrace, Summerland. Alarm.

4:15 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:53 p.m. Kingfisher Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

8:59 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

Wednesday

12:39 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Structure fire.