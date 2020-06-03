The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
11:11 a.m. Evergreen Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.
12:54 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
2:28 p.m. Pollock Terrace, Summerland. Alarm.
4:15 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:53 p.m. Kingfisher Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:59 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
Wednesday
12:39 a.m. Green Mountain Road, Penticton. Structure fire.