Ongoing efforts to restore Penticton Creek have gotten a major boost in the form of a $750,000 grant from the B.C. government.
The province announced Monday the City of Penticton is among 18 communities that will share in $12 million for structural flood mitigation projects through its Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.
“We know that to improve public safety and create resilience among people and families, it’s critical to plan ahead with the aim of preventing disasters where possible and lessening the impact they have on our communities,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a press release.
The $750,000 is designated for reaches 3A and 3B of the Penticton Creek restoration project, which carries with it an estimated $3.35-million price tag. The reaches include the area from the Nanaimo Avenue bridge upstream approximately 300 metres.
Restoration efforts are aimed at replacing the concrete liner in the creek with more natural features to benefit fish and wildlife, plus help with flood prevention.