With a winery, resort, industrial park, gas stations, cannabis shops and even a Tim Hortons already in its stable of businesses, the Osoyoos Indian Band is now branching out into engineering and environmental services.
The band has announced a partnership with Kelowna-based Ecora Engineering and Resource Group that will result in a new company called Inera.
The new firm will draw on Ecora’s team of 100-plus professionals throughout the Okanagan.
“For example, on land development work in the area, Inera can provide a full suite of professional services, including planning, civil engineering, geohydro engineering, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, survey, material testing, landscape architecture and environmental services,” Ecora CEO Kelly Sherman said in an email.
The new company’s first project will be Nk’mip Corner in Osoyoos, according to Sherman, where the band has announced plans to develop a 7,500-square-foot gaming facility with 100 to 150 slot machines, 100 bingo machines, an off-track betting area and pub.
“The Osoyoos Indian Band has always understood the importance of building strategic partnerships,” Chief Clarence Louie said in a press release.
“This new partnership with Ecora Engineering will advance the band’s interest in ensuring that future development will have a renewed focus on the environment and responsible future stewardship of our traditional land.”
Ecora, which has nine offices around B.C., began working with the OIB in 2010. Over the years, Ecora has assisted the band with everything from obtaining a timber-harvesting licence to opening up a Tim Hortons and gas station last year just north of Oliver.
Inera is based on a similar partnership Ecora struck with the Cheam First Nation in Chilliwack in 2015.