Police with long guns have surrounded a townhouse unit on Maple Street where a shooting suspect is holed up inside.
Six people were taken away in handcuffs, but police are using a loudhailer to plead with someone named Jesse and his girlfriend, who are still believed to be inside, to leave the residence.
“I know your probably scared, but just come out. We are the police. We’re not going to hurt you,” an officer said over the loudhailer.
The officer also told the suspect Queen’s Park Elementary, which is only half a block away, had been locked down.
“I know it’s not your intention to scare the kids, so let’s end this,” the officer said. “Let the kids go home. Let their moms and dads stop worrying.”
The standoff began around 1 p.m., about an hour after the non-fatal shooting at a home on the 400 block of Winnipeg Street about 500 metres away.
“This appears to be a targeted incident, and the public is not at risk,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The suspect was told the RCMP’s heavily armed Emergency Response Unit is on its way.
More to come.
