In one of the strangest general elections in B.C.’s history — not because of the outcome, but the fact it was conducted during a pandemic — Premier John Horgan’s NDP government was returned to power, this time with a resounding majority.
Horgan’s NDP won 57 seats compared with 28 for the BC Liberals and three by the Green party. Horgan also won the popular vote with 47.7% of all votes cast province-wide, forcing BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson to resign only days following the Oct. 24 election.
While 11 Liberal incumbents found themselves out work, Dan Ashton in the Penticton riding was one who did manage to retain his seat, scoring 48% of the vote (13,217) compared to 38% for NDP challenger Toni Boot (10,343).
“I look forward to working with all levels of government to advance the interests of our region,” said Ashton, who was first elected MLA in 2013 after serving as mayor and city councillor in Penticton for many years.
“When we work together, we can achieve great things. Part of how we make democracy work better is to respect the will of the voters who sent a clear message this election. My goal over the next four years will be to work for the people and not to refight an election.”
Boot did considerably better than Tarik Sayeed, who ran under the NDP banner in 2017. She secured 3,000 additional votes. While her numbers were respectable in Penticton, she lost Peachland and Summerland, the latter the community where she presently serves as mayor.
One thing that dogged her in Summerland was a broken promise made at an all-candidates forum in 2018, declaring she would be committed to the mayor’s job for four years and not seek the NDP nod.
“When you make a promise to the people who have elected to you, you make a promise to the community,” Ashton told Boot at The Herald’s all-candidates forum, the only event where the candidates were face-to-face (but in an empty auditorium).
Meanwhile, in Boundary-Similkameen, NDPer Roly Russell of Grand Forks was elected with 50% of the vote. Challenger Petra Veintimilla, a town councillor in Oliver, finished well behind at 36%.
This is the first time since the 1993 general election that the riding has gone NDP. The large riding includes most of the Kootenays, Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls.
Times Chronicle editor Lyonel Doherty said in an interview Tuesday that he wasn’t surprised by the outcome, but originally thought it would be much closer.
“Roly was seen by voters as a very intelligent professional in terms of his background in municipal politics and he did a lot of work to help flood victims in Grand Forks a few years ago,” Doherty said.
“I know Petra had a lot of support in Oliver, where she’s highly thought of as a businesswoman and member of council.”
The snap election called by Horgan caught some offguard. As a result, Veintimilla and Boot were both “appointed” by their respective parties, leaving Doug Holmes (Penticton) and Ron Hovanes (Boundary Similkameen) out in the cold, both unable to challenge for the nominations.
Also denied the opportunity to run for the BC Liberals was former Penticton mayor Mike Pearce, who filed nomination papers in Surrey-White Rock. Pearce and three others were told the local riding association there didn’t have adequate time to organize a nomination meeting.
Due to COVID-19, a record number of ballots were cast by mail. A handful of ridings had to wait nearly two weeks for a winner to be declared.
Vernon Monashee was one of the close ridings with Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP winning by 424 votes, sending 11-year Liberal incumbent Eric Foster packing.
With the pandemic came very little face-to-face interaction between candidates and the voters. Most candidate forums were conducted on Zoom.
Ashton’s team, for the first time, did not open a campaign office.
As for the leaders, Wilkinson campaigned in Osoyoos and Horgan made a whistle stop in Penticton, where he met with his old friend, Korean War veteran Fred MacDonald.
Green party leader Sonia Furstenau did not visit the South Okanagan.
