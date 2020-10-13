Twenty-three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past four days in the region served by Interior Health.
That brings the total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic to 582 across IH.
Thirty cases are considered active, with the people affected now in isolation and recovering at home. One person is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.
Across B.C., 549 new cases were confirmed between Friday and Tuesday. That includes a one-day record, of 170 cases, between Friday and Saturday.
However, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says the high number of recent cases over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend is due, in part, to the clearing of a testing backlog.
"While this has meant an increase in the overall number of confirmed positive cases, the active cases and percentage positive remain stable," reads part of a statement issued Tuesday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.