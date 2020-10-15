An employee at the Penticton Safeway store has tested positive for COVID-19, parent company Sobeys announced this week.
The employee’s last day of work was Oct. 9, according to a notification on the Sobeys website, which provides no other details about the employee’s job description or potential interactions with customers.
Health officials say anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and begins feeling sick should seek guidance from the online self-assessment tool developed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, which is available at www.bc.thrive.net, or call the BCCDC at 1-888-268-4319.