One of Penticton’s longest-running legal dramas appears to be at least another 15 months away from a conclusion.
Two civil cases involving Gregory Nield, who attacked a doctor inside the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital nearly six years ago, have now been scheduled for trial beginning Oct. 4, 2021, in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.
The starting date of what’s expected to be a 40-day trial in front of a jury was fixed July 23. It’s the third time the matter has been set down for trial, after dates in June 2019 and September 2020 were aborted.
Nield’s victim, Dr. Rajeev Sheoran, is suing both Nield and the Interior Health Authority for injuries he suffered in the attack. Nield is counter-suing both Sheoran and the Interior Health Authority for damages arising from what he claims was unlawful imprisonment in the psychiatric ward.
Sheoran filed his lawsuit in 2016 and Nield filed his in 2017. In the meantime, Nield has gotten clear of a criminal charge that arose from the attack.
His second trial on one count of aggravated assault was slated to take place in February 2020 in Penticton, but was called off when the Crown stayed the charge without explanation.
The retrial was granted in January 2019, when the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned an April 2017 conviction that carried with it a sentence of 30 months’ probation.
The appeal court found the trial judge improperly excluded some evidence that may have allowed Nield’s lawyer to establish the defence of automatism and show a deterioration in his client’s condition while at PRH.
Nield’s original trial heard the attack on Sheoran inside a private interview room left the psychiatrist with a broken jaw and teeth, brain damage and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of multiple punches to his head.
The trial heard testimony from nurses, who said Nield, a decorated jiu-jitsu fighter, walked out of the room after the incident and announced, "I think he's dead."
Nield, a former massage therapist, had been involuntarily committed to the psych ward a week earlier because he was displaying symptoms of psychosis resulting in part from his attempt to treat debilitating migraine headaches with magic mushrooms.
The four-day trial was preceded by a week-long voir dire in the absence of the jury that focused on defence counsel Stan Tessmer's application to have the case tossed.
Tessmer sought to show that the order under which Nield was involuntarily committed to hospital was not prepared correctly, and therefore Nield was justified in attacking Sheoran in order to escape unlawful confinement.
Nield maintained that claim in his civil lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensation from Sheoran and Interior Health for allegedly mishandling his treatment.
Nield claims Sheoran didn’t complete an examination required to hold him under the Mental Health Act, thereby resulting in “false imprisonment.”
Sheoran is also alleged to have been negligent in his treatment of Nield by “deliberately antagonizing and provoking” his patient, refusing to let him leave the hospital and forcing him “to take drugs contrary to his wishes and under threat of RCMP involvement.”
“As a result of the false imprisonment by the defendants, (Nield) attempted to escape and justifiably assaulted the defendant Sheoran in the process,” the lawsuit states.
By contrast, Sheoran in his lawsuit claims Nield, “who practises boxing and jiu jitsu and has a history of extreme violence,” attacked “suddenly and without provocation.”
Besides an unspecified judgement against Nield for the injuries, the doctor is also seeking to have Interior Health declared negligent because it “knew or ought to have known that its facilities were unsafe and inadequate” for “high-risk assessments” of patients such as Nield.
Sheoran alleges further negligence on Interior Health’s part by failing to provide him a panic alarm, failing to post security guards in the psychiatric ward and failing to follow policies required to prevent violence against doctors.