Two proposals for new multi-family residential developments – including a 180-unit project at the south end of Penticton – will go in front of city council Tuesday.
Kelowna-based High Street Ventures is looking to rezone what is now the Lake Skaha Tent and Trailer Park on South Main Street directly across from Skaha Lake Park in order to put up two five-storey apartment buildings, each with 90 units.
A letter from High Street notes 275 parking spaces would also be provided – 40% of them underground – and that views from neighbouring properties would not be impacted because the development would back onto a hill.
“The development application provides Penticton 180 well-needed, purpose-built market rental apartments and will provide the surrounding businesses with an added potential customer base year-round,” the letter adds.
Staff is recommending council give tentative approval to the rezoning and send it to a public hearing Nov. 5.
The same course of action is recommended for an eight-unit condominium proposed for 962 Churchill Ave.
The six-storey building would replace a house currently on the lot, which has a pre-existing apartment complex on one side of it.
A letter from the unidentified developer states each unit would have three bedrooms and the project would be family oriented.
“From our understanding, and what has been voiced from the current (Official Community Plan) engagement process, Penticton needs more affordable infill projects such as this development to accommodate the forecast increase in population, and to help the younger generation get in the market,” the letter states.
“This project would fulfill these intentions in a desirable and amenity-rich Penticton neighbourhood.”
Also on council’s agenda is a fresh suite of property tax exemptions: seven downtown, four in the industrial area and one on the waterfront. All stem from the economic incentive zones program and would grant tax breaks worth a total of $758,000 over 10 years on projects with a combined construction value of $26 million.
Finally, council will be asked to approve a staff proposal to seek partnerships with community groups to run special events, such Canada Day celebrations and the Santa Parade. The city took on the job itself this year after the Downtown Penticton Association walked away.
All of those matters are on the docket for the 1 p.m. meeting.
There is a single public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. regarding a proposed rezoning of 340 Douglas Ave. that would clear the way for a subdivision and new duplex.
