The District of Summerland’s efforts to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in municipal operations has been recognized by FortisBC through an Efficiency in Action Award.
Specific actions taken by the District include completing detailed energy audits on all 12 major municipal buildings (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers -Level 2), replacing aging HVAC equipment with newer high-efficiency and heat pump options, upgrading all standard streetlights as well as lighting in the arena complex to LEDs, and installation of a water treatment for the ice arena that eliminated the need for hot water when building and resurfacing ice.
These efforts will save the community well over $80,000 per year in energy costs and are contributing to Summerland’s efforts to become carbon neutral in operations.
Announced Wednesday at a virtually-hosted awards event, the Public Sector – Municipal award was presented to Acting Mayor Doug Holmes on behalf of the District.
“We are thrilled to have received this recognition of our community’s commitment to reducing energy use in our buildings.” said Holmes. “Council’s six strategic priorities include infrastructure investment, good governance and community resilience, and this award shows that we’re making progress on each of those. Saving energy means saving our taxpayers money, and reducing our environmental impact is something we know our community is passionate about.
We look forward to continuing these efforts with even more reductions as we move forward with our refreshed Corporate Climate Action Plan.”
An update to Summerland’s Corporate Climate Action Plan is underway, with a final draft expected to be presented to council and the community later this fall. The plan will lay out priority items to further increase energy efficiency, decrease GHG emissions, and save the community money spent on district-owned buildings and fleet vehicles. An updated Community Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan was approved by council in February 2020, laying out a plan to help residents and businesses also reduce their emissions and energy expenditures.
Each year, FortisBC hosts the Efficiency in Action Awards to showcase the exceptional work organizations of all sizes in B.C. are doing to achieve energy savings in new buildings, commercial upgrades and industrial operations.
“We are proud to recognize the District of Summerland for their year-over-year commitment and exemplary leadership to identify and complete energy efficient upgrades across their municipality,” said Danielle Wensink, director, conservation and energy management, FortisBC. “Working together with partners like the District and supporting them with rebates for energy efficient upgrades is one of the ways we're working toward our 30BY30 target of reducing our customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.”
More information on all of Summerland’s climate action initiatives can be found at www.summerland.ca/climate- action and residents can get direct updates on events, contests, and ways to get involved in their home or business by writing climate.action@summerland.ca and requesting to be added to the District’s climate action email list.
Special to The Herald