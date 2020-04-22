An Osoyoos man accused of putting his wife in hospital with critical injuries earlier this month has now been charged with manslaughter.
Rod Flavell was initially accused of aggravated assault in connection with the April 8 incident at the home he shared with Tina Seminar, who later died, resulting in the charge being upgraded to manslaughter.
Court records show he remains behind bars pending a bail hearing in July.
Seminara was a former fitness instructor, while Flavell was well-known in curling circles.
Manslaughter implies the attacker didn’t intend to kill the victim.