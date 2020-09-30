A suspected impaired driver assaulted a police officer in Cawston earlier this week, according to Mounties.
RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said the officer was dispatched at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a motor-vehicle crash on Newton Road.
“Upon arrival, the officer observed a man behind the wheel of a pickup truck parked on the side of the road. There was smoke coming from the engine. Its rear tires were caught on debris, but were continuously spinning, as the man had the gas pedal depressed to the floor,” Grandy said in a press release.
“Subsequent to the vehicle being turned off, the driver, presenting as being impaired, was directed to exit his vehicle. Once the man got out of the truck, he became physically aggressive toward the officer, at one point striking the officer in the face. The man was eventually able to be arrested without further harm to both the officer and himself.”
The 48-year-old suspect is a Cawston resident and faces charges of assaulting a police officer, impaired driving and breach of probation. The man’s name has not been released pending his first court appearance Dec. 16.