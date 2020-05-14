Economic developers for the City of Penticton have come up with a new campaign “to draw strength from the community to generate support for small businesses and all things local,” it said in a press release Thursday.
“Love Local will use storytelling and social media to show how our community is working together to support local. Share your images on social media using #lovelocalpenticton, whether it’s chalk art messages of thanks, painted rocks, or a photograph of your amazing takeout meal.”
Andrew Kemp, the city’s economic development specialist, said he’s proud of how the community has rallied during COVID-19.
“In the coming weeks, we will have more opportunities to show our support as businesses find new and innovative ways to safely reopen. We want to showcase these stories and encourage people to think local first,” Kemp said in the release.