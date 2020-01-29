This year’s Okanagan Fest of Ale will quite literally be bigger and better than ever.
In honour of the event’s 25th anniversary, organizers are adding 25% more breweries and cideries, bringing to 90 the number of vendors that will be on site April 17-18. That will require using both the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre as usual, but also the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“Of the participating breweries, many will be offering new seasonal releases, collaborations and beers created especially for the festival,” Okanagan Fest of Ale Society president John Cruickshank said in a press release.
“The group is a nicely balanced mix of returning favourites, new, and soon-to-be-up-and-running breweries from neighborhoods across the province and we can’t wait to welcome them to the Okanagan in April.”
Also in honour of the 25th anniversary, attendees will be invited to wear clothes and costumes that harken back to the 1990s, when the festival first started. There will be prizes for best costumes, along with other attractions, like photo booths, pop-up shops and many food options.
Cruickshank said ticket sales are up 30% over this time last year, and encouraged people to get theirs soon. Single-day passes cost $29, while weekend passes are priced at $49. Purchase tickets online at www.festofale.ca or at the SOEC box office.
The non-profit operating society donates all proceeds back to charity. To date, the event has raised $758,000 for groups operating in the South Okanagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.