Wandering into Jeanette Beaven’s shop on Front Street in downtown Penticton is like wandering right into what’s always an interesting conversation with her.
Dragon’s Den sells art supplies, cards and gifts, which sounds a bit ordinary until you actually see the colourful selection, which quite literally covers every wall inside the shop.
“My brain’s always cluttered with things and I guess my store is too,” Beaven said with a laugh.
“The store has got different focuses, so we try to keep a lid on it.”
Inside you’ll find an eye-catching assortment of books, calendars, cards and more, most of it produced by local artists.
“The greeting cards are all little works of art. And the local artists that bring in their cards, that’s to give them a chance to sell, but also to have more local art in the community,” explained Beaven.
Of course the shop also has a pack of three resident dogs, the newest of which is Sweetie, an eight-year-old dachshund who is blind.
And behind the counter are tickets to just about every concert and play that is produced locally. Beaven is a big believer in – and booster of – local culture. She has a personal hand in it through her role as a long-time director on the board of the Peach Festival, which was cancelled this year as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s a really odd feeling. We’re so used to being geared up for this wonderful thing,” said Beaven, who spoke to The Herald on Thursday, which was supposed to be the start of the Peachfest sandcastle competition, which she organizes.
Beaven, who moved to Penticton with her family at the age of five, came by her business quite naturally through her mom, Jill, who worked in art supply stores prior to the two of them going out on their own in 1987 after purchasing 12 Front St.
“I have the best neighbours,” said Beaven. “We help each other out, we know each others’ names. It’s a little community.”
The building, constructed in 1911 as a hotel with barber shop and café, still bears many of its original architectural touches. It also provides a key link to the history of Penticton, a city where Beaven quite happily chooses to stay forever.
“Whenever I’ve been somewhere else in the world – and for a few years I was able to travel quite a bit – the places I liked best around the world always reminded me of here,” she explained.
“It’s beautiful here. We’re in the best valley in the best province in the best country.”
Except for one thing: The idea of paid parking all over Penticton, an idea currently under investigation by city staff.
“I hope they get over this silly idea of putting parking meters on the beaches,” said Beaven.