Cash-strapped students at Okanagan College, many of whom have lost jobs in the hospitality industry, can now tap a $188,000 relief fund.
The provincial government has provided the money to help students through the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students are highly represented in industries that have laid off many workers, students union chairman Alex Starker said.
“With summer employment now unlikely, and other avenues of emergency relief not available, many students and their families are entering into a period of intense financial insecurity,” Starker said in a news release.
The money can be used for food, rent and other expenses related to education. Funding will be administered through the college’s regular financial aid offices.
There are about 9,000 students enrolled at Okanagan College’s various campuses.
The students union, which gets most of its funding from fees paid by students, is also contributing $15,000 to student relief efforts.