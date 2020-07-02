A technology company founded in Penticton is opening a third location in West Kelowna and inviting others to share the workspace.
A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at the new Big Bear Innovation Centre at 305-1979 Old Okanagan Highway. The space will house Big Bear Software employees, and also be available for rent for co-working.
“The Westside now has a population of 45,000 people, with over 1,500 remote workers, and continues to grow at a steady pace. Yet until now, there has been no collaborative work environment or shared event and meeting space,” Big Bear Software CEO Keith MacIntyre said in a press release.
Located on the Westbank First Nation, the centre’s interior design is based on the work of former chief Noll Dericksan.
For more information, visit www.bigbearinnovations.com.
Big Bear has been in business for 16 years and also has an office in Calgary. It develops software for a wide variety of sectors, ranging from defence to manufacturing.