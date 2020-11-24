Members of the Save Sickle Point Committee are asking B.C. premier John Horgan to personally intervene in a tentative court-ordered sale of the waterfront property in Kaleden.
Conditions for the other private purchase of the 4.8-acre site on Skaha Lake must be removed by Nov. 26, after which the deal would be presented to a judge for approval.
Community members have been urging the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to purchase Sickle Point in order to preserve it as a park, but it might be too late.
As it stands, the RDOS will only be able to make an offer if the other deal falls through, but that offer would be conditional upon receiving public assent to borrow the necessary money through an alternate approval process that is slated to run until Feb. 8.
In a Nov. 15 letter to Premier Horgan, the committee noted its past requests for a “thorough review of access issues and risk to habitat/conservation values that any development at Sickle Point would have on both the KVR Trail and the environmental integrity of the land, species and water surrounding it.”
The letter goes on to suggest the premier use the Environment and Land Use Act to block any future development on the site until those concerns have been addressed.
“We would ask your government to intervene quickly to protect the irreplaceable ecological vales and the associated public recreation and nature study opportunities at Sickle Point for the benefit of this and future generations of our children,” the letter concludes.
The site, which has long been the focus of controversial plans for residential development, is listed at $2.95 million, but appraised at $2.48 million, according to Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer.