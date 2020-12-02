What promised to be a bright spot for Penticton during the holiday season has been cancelled as a result of public health orders.
Organizers announced Tuesday they have called off the drive-thru parade that was going to be set up Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
"We are disappointed that we can’t organize Candy Cane Lane, but are determined to continue to focus on what we can do, not what we can’t, so we're working hard on a new festive plan for the community,” organizer and Hoodoo Adventures co-owner Lyndie Hill said in a press release.
“We are planning something that is available to everyone, cannot be cancelled, postponed or restricted. We've all had enough of that, and we are confident this new plan won't spread anything but holiday spirit."
Full details haven’t been announced yet, but the new event is being called the Holiday Spirit Map featuring homes and businesses with the most impressive light displays.
Approximately 250 vehicles were signed up to go through Candy Cane Lane.
Hoodoo Adventures partnered on the event with the City of Penticton, Spectra Venue Management, the Downtown Penticton Association, local businesses and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus.