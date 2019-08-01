Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was robbed of her jewelry in broad daylight Wednesday outside the Penticton casino.
The victim, an elderly female, was walking through the Cascades Casino Penticton parking lot around 2 p.m., when she was approached by a silver-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with an Alberta licence plate.
The vehicle was driven by a male, who had a female adult and two children as passengers. The female passenger asked the victim for money, ostensibly to feed her kids, and the victim complied.
“The female suspect then asks for more, at which time the female suspect grabbed the victim’s rings from the victim’s fingers, and then ripped off the victim’s necklace. The suspect then handed the victim a Ziploc bag containing fake gold pieces,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The victim was not physically harmed.
The suspect is described as South Asian, with a heavy accent, heavy build, dark skin and wearing a dark-yellow tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
