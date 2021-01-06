Politicians across the South Okanagan seem to have bought into their respective governments’ messages to stay home for the holidays to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I went to Osoyoos. That’s as close to the border as I got,” said Richard Cannings, the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Cannings, who lives in Penticton, even skipped his usual Christmas-time trip to the Kootenay portion of his riding.
“I made a conscious decision not to travel,” said the federal New Democrat.
Cannings’ provincial counterpart, Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, said he never ventured further afield than a meeting in Kelowna.
“I’m very protective of my bubble,” said Ashton, a BC Liberal.
Local politicians appear to have been similarly cautious, according to their chief administrative officers.
Donny van Dyk in Penticton and Allan Chabot in Osoyoos told The Herald in emails they were not aware of their respective elected officials travelling out of the country during the Christmas break.
Cathy Cowan in Oliver, Graham Statt in Summerland and Bill Newell for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen all said definitively their elected officials stayed in Canada.
However, politicians elsewhere have paid the price for their decisions to travel for non-essential purposes.
In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney on Monday accepted the resignation of his municipal affairs minister and asked his chief of staff to step down after they took holiday trips during the pandemic.
Last week, Rod Phillips resigned as Ontario's finance minister after it was revealed he vacationed in the Caribbean. He pre-recorded a holiday message that was released on social media and gave the impression he was in Canada.
At the federal level, at least 10 politicians from across party lines have admitted to travelling abroad and either resigned from appointments or been demoted as a result.
While none of the politicians broke any laws by leaving Canada, they’ve been criticized for ignoring public-health warnings to avoid all non-essential travel.