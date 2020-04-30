Investigators have gotten down to work in Osoyoos after a body was discovered by a walker today at 10 a.m. in a vacant lot at the end of Cottonwood Drive.
"Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death," RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release, which describes the victim only as “elderly.”
“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died,” said Bayda.
“Due to the privacy of the deceased, and as per the Coroners Act, name and identification will not be released.”