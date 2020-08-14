The three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver were exposed to the virus off-site, Interior Health said on Friday.
They were exposed during a two-day training session, the health authority said in a news release.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed the exposures in her daily briefing on Thursday and said full outbreak protocols have been implemented at the facility.
No additional cases were reported at the jail on Friday.
Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 84 new COVID-19 cases across B.C. on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,358.
There are 629 active cases of COVID-19 with 12 people in hospital.
No new COVID-related deaths were reported, leaving the provincial total at 196.
Interior Health had one new case Friday to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 399. Thirteen cases are active. Two people are in hospital. A total of 165 cases in IH have been linked to Kelowna since June 26. Eight of those are still active.