Another month, another adjournment.
Kerri Milton, who was scheduled to appear Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton, had her case adjourned Tuesday to Oct. 28, according to court records, which don’t explain the reason for the delay.
Those same records show Milton has now been granted four such adjournments since charges were sworn June 11.
She’s accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.
Milton left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton’s DPA successor, Lynn Allin, announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.