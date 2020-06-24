Loosened restrictions on interprovincial travel announced Wednesday by the B.C. government are being welcomed by Penticton’s mayor.
“Penticton has always been a tourist destination for all seasons, especially in the summer,” John Vassilaki said in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming guests back to our great city while maintaining provincial health guidelines and public safety.”
Vassilaki issued the statement just 28 minutes after Premier John Horgan announced the province is moving into Phase 3 of the B.C. Restart Plan, which no longer restricts non-essential travel around the province.
“As we carefully turn up the dial on our activity, we can now look to travel safely around the province,” Horgan said in a statement.
“But as we hit the open roads this summer, we must remember we are not leaving COVID-19 behind, and we need to continue to do our part to bend the curve and protect the progress we’ve made.”