It was the right setting for a news conference focused on active kids.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stood at a podium in the middle of the sports fields at Beasley Park in Lake Country on Monday.
As kids played soccer and lacrosse in the background, he announced that if he becomes prime minister in the Oct. 21 federal election, the Conservatives will introduce a children’s fitness tax credit, a children’s arts and learning tax credit, and a universal tax cut.
“The Conservatives want to make life more affordable for Canadians,” said Scheer.
“Lowering your taxes means more money in your pocket for you, your family and your retirement.”
The news conference managed to look natural and staged at the same time. However, this being a federal election campaign, Scheer had a teleprompter set up in the middle of the field so he could read his speech without notes.
At a distance deemed safe by Scheer staffers, the media was clustered to listen to the leader of the official Opposition’s every word. Scheer is being followed by a raft of reporters from national and regional newspapers, radio outlets and TV stations, and local reporters showed up for the Beasley Park event.
Since there was barely 12 hours’ notice of Scheer’s visit to Lake Country, the kids playing in the background had to be rounded up hurriedly by representatives of Kelowna-Lake Country Tory candidate Tracy Gray on Sunday night.
The kids got a thrill as Scheer exited with his wife, Jill, and the couple stopped to chat and do a quick cheer.
“He asked us what our favourite sport is and then we did a 3, 2, 1 sports cheer,” said Silas Millar, a 13-year-old Kelowna Christian School student.
“Of course, I know who he is. He’s Andrew Scheer, the leader of the official Opposition.”
Scheer and his wife were dressed casually in jeans and blue jackets festooned with Conservative logos.
Before leaving on a bus to head to the airport, the couple stopped to quickly shake hands and pose for selfies with a crowd of about 100 supporters who gathered beside the parking lot.
The proposed fitness tax credit would allow parents to claim up to $1,000 per child per year for expenses related to fitness or sports-related activities. The credit would be refundable so low-income families would benefit most.
Parents of children with disabilities would be able to claim an additional $500 per child per year.
The arts and learning tax credit would allow parents to claim up to $500 per child per year for expenses related to arts and educational activities. Again, the credit would be refundable so low-income families would benefit most and, again, parents of children with disabilities can claim an additional $500 per child per year.
The tax credits are similar to those offered by the last Conservative government under Stephen Harper.
The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau replaced the tax credits with the Canada Child Benefit after he and his party were elected in 2015.
The Conservatives’ universal tax cut would apply to every working Canadian and amount to about $850 a year in savings for an average two-income family.
“It’s a plan for all Canadians to get ahead,” said Scheer of the three initiatives.
Earlier in the campaign, Scheer announced a public transit tax cut and that employment insurance maternity and parental benefits would be tax free under a Conservative government.
Scheer’s appearance in the Kelowna-Lake Country so early in the campaign is strategic.
“Of course, I’m going all across the country to ridings we held in the past but lost in 2015,” he said.
“A lot of people who voted Liberal in 2015 regret that now and they won’t be voting Liberal in 2019.”
Kelowna-Lake Country was considered a Conservative stronghold federally until Stephen Fuhr was elected as the Liberal MP in 2015.
Fuhr is running for re-election against Conservative and former Kelowna city councillor Tracy Gray, NDP candidate Justin Kulik, Travis Ashley of the Greens, People’s Party candidate John Barr and Darrin Fiddler of the Marijuana Party.
Scheer also took his time with reporters to take jabs at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party.
“Trudeau eliminated tax credits for families four years ago. He thinks he can spend your money better than you can,” said Scheer.
“He’s also planning to put the carbon tax to make heating your home and driving your car more expensive. The choice is clear. Do you want a prime minister who will make your life more expensive or a prime minister who will help you get ahead?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.