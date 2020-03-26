There's been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a routine briefing from Victoria there are now 66 cases in the IH region, an increase by 20 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases in the province is now at 725, with 186 people having fully recovered.
"Every day we stay home, that we do what we've been asked to do … brings us a day closer to manage this response," she said. "There are still many, many things we can do, and should be doing together."
She added everyone needs to remain "100% committed" during this time and look to remaining connected to their community virtually.
Minister of Health Adrian Dix said 5,070 8-1-1 calls were answered with an average wait time of five minutes.