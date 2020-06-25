Volunteers have now distributed 360 packs of art supplies to people across Penticton.
“We knew that some members of our community were really suffering during the pandemic from financial losses, additional childcare and social isolation,” Penticton Arts Council administrator Beth Handfield said in a press release.
“Hopefully the care packs will brighten their days and provide some fun creative activities.”
The packs were geared to different ages, ranging from young children to seniors, and included copies of “Draw Now. Visit Later,” a colouring book created by local artists.
Handfield said the program, which was run in co-operation with Foundry Penticton and OneSky with assistance from a local business that asked to remain anonymous, was meant to help those for whom access to the internet and other forms of technology is difficult.