Churches and other non-profit can breathe easy for another year after Penticton city council voted unanimously Tuesday to reverse an earlier decision to begin collecting from charities a portion of their property taxes.
While the plan – approved unanimously Sept. 17 – would have seen the groups pay only 5.65% of what they actually owe, it would have cost hundreds or thousands of dollars in some cases.
For example, the Penticton United Church at 696 Main St. would have to come up with $200 to top off a $3,348 exemption for 2020.
And the Good Samaritan Society, which operates the Village by the Station seniors’ residence, would have had to come up with $3,000 to cap a $50,118 exemption.
“I know it doesn’t amount to a lot of money. However, to each of these groups that fight so hard for every single dime they have, and the fact that they’re giving it back to the community, I can’t in all good conscience pass this,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
Coun. Frank Regehr called it an “inefficient way to save money.”
“For each $1,000 we’re saving, that would be about $1,600 that it would cost each individual responsible for these properties (in other taxes). In some ways, I think that’s a pretty inefficient way to save money. I think that’s a bit onerous,” he said, adding the city should instead look at properties with larger tax bills instead.
But Coun. Jake Kimberley instead suggested city staff instead come back with a more
reasonable proposal, arguing that churches and non-profits do still require services from the city.
“There has to be some consideration here,” said Kimberley. “These properties do require roads, they do require snow clearing, they do require street lighting. There has to be some understanding. There is a need to try and draw some money to help maintain our roadways.”
Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself from the discussion because he owns rentals properties in which tenants have applied for tax exemptions.
Council will revisit the issue in October 2020.
The 5.65% cut would have brought the total of all permissive tax exemptions to 1.68% of total projected property tax revenue, as required by a policy update approved by council in April. Council chose 1.68% to match this year’s ratio.
Exemptions totalling $591,000 have now been granted for 2020. The total granted for 2019 was $531,000.
